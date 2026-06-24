Mamdanis Endorsements Sweep New York Democratic Primaries, Sending Progressive Candidates to Victory

On June 24, 2026, the New York City Democratic primary delivered a clean sweep for the candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mam Mandi. Though the mayor himself was off the ballot, his endorsements proved decisive in three tight, high‑profile contests that pitted progressive challengers against establishment incumbents.

In the 7th Congressional District, Assemblymember Claire Valdez—a member of the Democratic Socialists of America—unseated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. Valdez ran on a platform that included a rent‑freeze proposal and universal rent control, turning the race into a showcase for progressive housing policy. Her victory was celebrated as a win for tenants and a blow to the entrenched political machine.

The 13th District saw former Columbia University doctoral student Darializa Avila Chevalier topple incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat. Avila Chevalier’s campaign focused on immigration enforcement and the Israel‑Gaza conflict, and she has been described as a pro‑Palestinian activist. Her win signaled that voters in this district were willing to embrace a challenger who framed herself as a champion of immigrant rights and a critic of U.S. foreign policy.

In the 10th District, former city comptroller Brad Lander defeated Democratic Representative Dan Goldman. Lander’s message of fiscal responsibility and local economic development resonated with voters tired of the status quo. His victory highlighted a growing appetite for pragmatic, business‑savvy leadership among progressive constituents.

All three races were marked by a clash between progressive challengers and establishment‑backed incumbents. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who had endorsed Goldman and Espaillat, was forced to confront the reality that his picks lost. Jeffries declined to comment on the primary results and instead turned his attention to the 17th District, where Democrats hope to defeat Republican Representative Mike Lawler.

The victories illustrate that Mam Mandi’s endorsement carries weight with an energized progressive base. According to reports, voters in these districts were motivated by concerns over affordability, immigration enforcement, and frustration with the political establishment. Mam Mandi’s campaign messaging—“politics that put working people at the center”—appears to have resonated.

While the deep‑blue districts of New York City favored progressive candidates, the broader primary landscape shows a more nuanced picture. In the 17th District, just north of the city, veteran Cait Conley won a crowded primary as a moderate Democrat. Conley’s platform focused on national security and affordability, steering clear of the party’s most divisive intraparty fights.

Across the country, in Utah’s newly drawn 1st District, former Representative Ben McAdams—a centrist Democrat—defeated more left‑leaning challengers. McAdams’ win suggests that in swing districts and suburban battlegrounds, voters continue to favor candidates they believe can win the general election.

Taken together, the results indicate that Democratic voters are pragmatic. In strong Democratic areas, they are embracing candidates who promise dramatic change and are willing to challenge the establishment. In competitive districts, they are selecting candidates perceived as electable.

The primary outcomes also underscore the growing influence of the Democratic Socialists of America in New York City. The organization’s endorsement process is rigorous, and its support has helped launch several successful campaigns in recent years.

For the remainder of the election cycle, the focus will shift to the general elections. The 7th, 10th, and 13th Districts will now face Republican opponents, and the 17th District will be a key battleground for Democrats seeking to unseat a Republican incumbent.

In short, Mam Mandi’s endorsement proved to be a meaningful signal to progressive voters, and the primary results reflect a broader trend of Democratic voters balancing ideological goals with electoral pragmatism.