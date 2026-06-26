Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

In a surprising turn, Bollywood’s bright‑eyed star Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn the special leave petition she filed with the Supreme Court, halting her bid to challenge the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution in a Rs 200‑crore money‑laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The petition, which had been heard by a bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi on Thursday, was dismissed after the court had already taken the matter up for hearing. The decision means the legal proceedings against Fernandez will now continue in the trial court, where the charges will be fought on the ground.

The case dates back to the Delhi High Court’s refusal to quash the ED’s complaint, after which the trial court framed charges against Fernandez under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She had sought a stay on those orders by approaching the Supreme Court. The court had initially scheduled the case on 11 June before a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar. Justice Mishra recused himself after learning that his son had represented the government in a related case, prompting the reassignment of the matter to Justices Nagarathna and Bagchi.

Earlier this month, Fernandez appeared before the Patiala House Court and pleaded not guilty to the PMLA charges. She said she intended to contest the allegations during trial. The trial court also framed money‑laundering charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 other accused. All of them denied the charges and opted to face trial.

The next hearing before the trial court is scheduled for 16 July.

The ED’s allegations centre on gifts allegedly given to Fernandez by Chandrashekhar. According to the agency, Chandrashekhar, who is accused of cheating the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh out of nearly Rs 200 crore, gifted Fernandez luxury items and valuables worth about Rs 7 crore using proceeds of crime. Fernandez has consistently denied any involvement and says she was unaware of Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal activities or the source of the funds used to purchase the gifts.

Earlier this week, Fernandez had sought to become an approver in the case, a role that would allow her to provide evidence against other accused in exchange for a possible reduction in punishment. The ED opposed the request, arguing that Fernandez’s conduct during the investigation was unsatisfactory. The agency claimed she failed to make a full and truthful disclosure in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA and that she remained in contact with Chandrashekhar even after learning of his alleged background.

The money‑laundering investigation originates from allegations that Chandrashekhar defrauded the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters of nearly Rs 200 crore. The ED’s supplementary charge sheet lists Fernandez as an accused, making her the only public figure named in the case.

The case is one of several high‑profile investigations involving the ED and the PMLA. The ED, an agency under the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for enforcing economic laws and combating financial crimes, including money laundering.

As of now, the legal process will continue at the trial court level. No further actions have been announced by the Supreme Court or the ED.

The withdrawal of the petition does not absolve Fernandez of the charges. The trial court will proceed with the case, and the outcome will depend on the evidence presented during the trial.

The case remains under close scrutiny by media and the public, given Fernandez’s prominence in the Indian film industry and the high value of the alleged financial misconduct.

The next scheduled hearing on 16 July will determine the next steps in the legal proceedings.