National Park Service Confirms Vandal Damage to Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Earlier this month, a razor‑sharp cut sliced through the foam sealant lining the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, turning a symbol of national reverence into a crime scene. The damage, first reported on June 9, was detailed in a court filing by National Park Service (NPS) deputy director of operations Frank Lands.

According to the filing, U.S. Park Police arrived at the scene and documented the wound as a "caulk over the foam sealant that was cut with a sharp knife or razor and destruction of delaminating surface material." The report also noted that "approximately 70 fence post tops were thrown into the pool," though no suspect was named and the exact time of the vandalism remains unknown.

President Donald Trump has already seized the moment, labeling the gash a "300‑foot‑long" breach and accusing someone of dumping fertilizer into the water. When CBS News pressed him for proof, Trump said the evidence would surface in court. His accusations arrive amid a lawsuit filed by a nonprofit seeking to halt the Trump administration’s work on the site.

The pool’s most recent makeover began in April, a two‑month overhaul ordered by the former president to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary. Engineers drained the 2,030‑foot‑long basin, installed a tinted polyurea liner to waterproof and protect the concrete, and refilled it. Yet even after the renovation, the pool developed an algae bloom and the deep‑blue paint on its bottom began to fade.

U.S. Park Police have already arrested five individuals for vandalism related to the Reflecting Pool and issued federal citations to five more. The arrests and citations were announced by the police department and reported by several news outlets. Police are also seeking help identifying a suspect captured on camera in connection with damage to the pool.

The NPS plans to drain the pool again after Independence Day celebrations on July 4 to conduct repairs, including assessments and repairs to the lining. The agency’s statement notes that the pool, built in the 1920s, has long suffered from leaks, structural deterioration, faulty pipes, algae growth and bird droppings.

The Reflecting Pool is a 2,030‑by‑167‑foot concrete‑bottomed rectangular pool located on the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. It attracts about 24 million visitors annually and has served as the backdrop for major events such as the March on Washington and the Obama inauguration celebration.

The pool’s bottom was originally asphalt and tile, but was replaced with concrete slabs supported by timber pilings in 2009. The 2026 renovation added a blue polyurea coating, a change that has been criticized for contributing to the pool’s current problems.

In the weeks since the renovation, the pool has repeatedly required cleaning to remove green algae. The NPS uses skimmers and other equipment to keep the water clear, but algae blooms have resurfaced after each reopening.

The damage to the liner, the arrests, and the ongoing repair plans illustrate the challenges of maintaining a historic public space that is also a national symbol. The NPS has not yet released a detailed repair schedule, but officials have indicated that the July 4 drainage will be the first step in restoring the pool’s integrity.

At present, the situation remains fluid. The NPS is awaiting further evidence from the court filing, the U.S. Park Police are continuing their investigation, and the pool will be drained for repairs after July 4. The outcome of the lawsuit and the results of the repair work will determine whether the Reflecting Pool can return to its former condition.