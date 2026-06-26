North Korea Tests New Rocket Launcher and Other Weapons Near South Korean Border

On Thursday, Kim Jong Un sat in a fortified command post, watching a brand‑new 240‑mm multiple‑rocket launcher roll out for a live‑fire test. North Korean state media announced the launch on Friday, calling it a showcase of the country’s growing firepower.

The 24‑tube system, equipped with an automated guidance system, can now reach targets 56 miles (90 km) away – a range that puts it well beyond the immediate reach of most South Korean defenses. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the launcher was fired from an undisclosed site just inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the world’s most heavily militarised border.

KCNA also reported that a 155‑mm self‑propelled howitzer was tested that day. The new shells extend the howitzer’s reach to 40 miles, a significant jump that could let Seoul’s artillery strike deeper into North Korea. In a separate display, a special warhead for a tactical ballistic missile was fired. KCNA described the warhead as designed to inflict fatal damage on major targets such as airfields, ports and power facilities.

Kim’s brief statement, released by state media, framed the tests as a demonstration of the “great technological progress” achieved in strengthening the country’s firepower along the southern border. The timing and tone of the message underline Pyongyang’s intent to project strength as it continues to harden its military posture.

Earlier this month, Kim called for the creation of an “impregnable fortress” along the frontline. North Korea has been building barbed‑wire fencing and preparing mine‑laying operations near the DMZ. South Korea’s Defense Ministry called the fortification work a violation of the 1953 armistice agreement, a reminder that the two Koreas have long been at odds over what constitutes a legitimate military build‑up.

In a separate development, Pyongyang commissioned its first 5,000‑ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on 23 June. Images released by state media show the vessel armed with nuclear‑capable missiles and equipped with missile launchers and radar systems similar to those on Russian warships. Analysts note that North Korea has supplied troops, artillery and other weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine and is believed to receive financial and technological assistance from Moscow.

South Korea has responded by unveiling a plan to expand its drone and counter‑drone capabilities. The Defense Ministry said the plan, announced on Friday, will acquire 20,000 low‑cost reconnaissance and loitering drones by 2030 and accelerate the deployment of the K‑Lucas long‑range suicide drone. The strategy also includes laser weapons, high‑power microwave systems and interceptor drones to counter low‑cost aerial threats. Officials said the goal is to train 500,000 soldiers across the army, navy, air force and marines to operate drones as a universal combat tool.

The combined actions of North Korea and South Korea underscore the heightened tensions along the peninsula’s most sensitive frontier. While Seoul, home to more than 10 million people, lies roughly 30 miles from the border, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province is one of the most densely populated and industrialized regions in the country. The latest tests and defensive upgrades signal a continued escalation that could affect regional security and stability.