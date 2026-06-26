University of Idaho Launches Three New AI Degree Programs

A bold leap into the future of tech, the University of Idaho (UI) announced Thursday that it will offer a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, and a Master of Engineering in artificial intelligence (AI) starting this fall. Students can pursue the programs on the university’s Moscow and Coeur d’Alene campuses, while graduate tracks will also be available fully online.

UI’s move follows a long‑standing focus on AI. The university says it plans to weave the technology into every corner of the institution—from research and teaching to campus operations. According to the university’s news release, UI is the only Idaho school that conducts AI research through the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Pilot program, an NSF‑run initiative that trains educators in AI.

The timing is no accident. The U.S. Department of Education projects that AI employment opportunities will rise by 17.3 % nationwide by 2034. UI’s leadership believes that dedicated AI programs will equip students to meet this growing workforce need.

At present, UI offers 14 AI courses covering machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, data science, adversarial machine learning, and computer vision and optimization. The new degree curricula will build on these courses and add further specialization options.

The Bachelor of Science in AI will be a four‑year, 120‑credit program run by the College of Engineering’s computer science department. The master’s degrees will provide advanced training for those who want to pursue careers in AI research, development, or industry leadership.

The announcement came during a press briefing that highlighted the university’s 40‑year legacy in AI and computing education. The faculty senate approved the new programs in February, and the board of trustees gave final approval in March.

Through the NAIRR Pilot program, UI gains access to shared computational resources, high‑quality data sets, and educational tools—part of a broader NSF effort to build a national research infrastructure for AI.

The new degrees are expected to draw students from across the United States and internationally. UI officials say the programs will also bolster the university’s research agenda, including projects in machine learning, computer vision, and AI ethics.

Beyond the academic offerings, UI plans to expand its AI research portfolio. The existing 14 courses provide a foundation for students to engage in research projects that align with the NAIRR Pilot’s objectives.

Local industry partners welcomed the news, seeing the programs as a pipeline of skilled AI professionals. UI officials noted that the initiatives will help the university maintain its status as a leading research institution in the region.

Enrollment for the new AI degrees will begin in the fall semester of 2026. Applicants must meet the university’s standard admission requirements and may need to complete prerequisite courses in mathematics and computer science.

UI’s initiative reflects a broader national trend of universities adding AI majors and graduate programs to meet the demand for AI expertise. By offering a range of AI degrees and leveraging the NAIRR Pilot program, the university aims to position itself at the forefront of AI education and research.

Leadership has indicated that the new programs will be regularly reviewed to stay aligned with industry needs and advances in AI technology. As AI continues to reshape many sectors, UI’s new degree offerings represent a significant step toward preparing students for careers in a rapidly evolving field.