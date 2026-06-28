48-Team World Cup 2026: Group Stage Wrap-Up and Round of 32 Matchups Revealed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first edition to feature 48 teams, wrapped up its group stage on June 27, sending a swarm of nations into the knockout phase. Twelve groups of four battled for 24 automatic spots—two from each group—while eight best‑third‑place teams joined the fray. Group winners and runners‑up

- Group A – Mexico topped the group with nine points, South Africa finished second. - Group B – Switzerland won the group, Canada was runner‑up, and Bosnia & Herzegovina secured a best‑third spot. - Group C – Brazil won, Morocco finished second. - Group D – The United States led the group, Australia was runner‑up, and Paraguay finished third. - Group E – Germany won, Ivory Coast was runner‑up, and Ecuador finished third. - Group F – The Netherlands won, Japan was runner‑up, and Sweden finished third. - Group G – Belgium won, Egypt was runner‑up. - Group H – Spain won, Cape Verde finished second. - Group I – France won, Norway was runner‑up, and Senegal finished third. - Group J – Argentina won, Austria and Algeria finished second and third. - Group K – Colombia won, Portugal was runner‑up, and DR Congo finished third. - Group L – England won, Croatia was runner‑up, and Ghana finished third. Best third‑place teams

The eight best third‑place teams that advanced were Bosnia & Herzegovina, Paraguay, Ecuador, Sweden, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo, and Ghana. Round of 32 matchups

The knockout bracket is now set. All matches will be played at venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

| Date | Match | Venue | |------|-------|-------| | Sunday, June 28 | South Africa vs. Canada | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California | | Monday, June 29 | Brazil vs. Japan | NRG Stadium, Houston | | Monday, June 29 | Germany vs. Paraguay | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts | | Monday, June 29 | Netherlands vs. Morocco | Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico | | Tuesday, June 30 | Ivory Coast vs. Norway | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas | | Tuesday, June 30 | France vs. Sweden | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey | | Tuesday, June 30 | Mexico vs. Ecuador | Estadio Azteca, Mexico City | | Wednesday, July 1 | England vs. DR Congo | Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, Atlanta | | Wednesday, July 1 | Belgium vs. Senegal | Lumen Field, Seattle | | Wednesday, July 1 | USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina | Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California | | Thursday, July 2 | Spain vs. Austria | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California | | Thursday, July 2 | Portugal vs. Croatia | BMO Field, Toronto | | Thursday, July 2 | Switzerland vs. Algeria | BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia | | Friday, July 3 | Australia vs. Egypt | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas | | Friday, July 3 | Argentina vs. Cape Verde | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens | | Friday, July 3 | Colombia vs. Ghana | Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City | What to watch

The first round of knockout games will pit global heavyweights—Brazil, Germany, France, and Argentina—against the underdogs who earned best‑third spots. The United States opens its campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina, while Mexico will test Ecuador in a clash that could defy expectations. The expansion to 48 teams has amplified the tournament’s drama, giving lower‑profile nations a chance to shine; the group stage already delivered shocks such as Ecuador’s 2‑1 win over Germany and Morocco’s victory over the Netherlands. Next steps

Winners of the Round of 32 will advance to the Round of 16 on July 4 and 5. From there, the tournament will progress through quarter‑finals, semi‑finals, a third‑place match, and the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 2026 World Cup continues to showcase the growing global reach of soccer, with matches spread across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Fans can follow the knockout stage through live broadcasts and official FIFA coverage.