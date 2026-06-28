Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency as Flash Floods Claim Lives

When a sudden thunderstorm turned Kentucky into a floodplain, Governor Andy Beshear had to act fast. Overnight, a severe weather system dumped six to seven inches of rain across the state, turning streets into rivers and forcing residents to seek higher ground.

On Saturday, Beshear announced a statewide state of emergency, a move that unlocks state resources, federal assistance, and a legal framework for rapid response. The declaration came as the storm’s fury left a trail of devastation: four people lost their lives, and dozens of roads were washed out.

Three of the victims were in Madison County, where a man and a woman were found inside a flooded home, according to Richmond Police. A fourth death occurred in Jackson County when a motorist was swept off the road by rising water. The county’s tragedy underscores how quickly a flash flood can turn a familiar landscape into a deadly hazard.

"This is a serious flooding event," Beshear said in a statement. "Teams have already conducted multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth. Heavy rain will continue through the night, so I urge residents to avoid driving after dark when visibility is limited."

Five counties—Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer, and Spencer—have each declared local states of emergency. Kentucky Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police, and water‑rescue teams responded to a surge of emergency calls throughout the day, working to pull stranded vehicles and evacuate affected communities.

Road conditions are dangerous and many bridges and roads have been washed out or are impassable. The governor asked people to stay off the roads after dark unless absolutely necessary and advised residents to reserve 911 for life‑threatening emergencies only. For non‑life‑threatening situations, the State Warning Point can be reached at 1‑800‑255‑2587.

The governor’s announcement also noted that Kentucky’s price‑gouging laws have been activated. The Office of the Attorney General can investigate reports of excessive price increases on goods and services during the emergency.

Weather officials said the storm that produced the flooding began as a severe thunderstorm system that moved across the region Saturday night. Some areas received more than seven inches of rain, a volume that overwhelmed local drainage systems and caused rapid rises in water levels.

The flash floods have closed roads and forced evacuations in several communities. In Richmond, water‑rescue crews have been working to pull vehicles from flooded streets. In other parts of the state, bridges have been washed out, and some roads are completely impassable.

Beshear’s emergency declaration allows state resources to be deployed more quickly and provides a legal framework for federal assistance if needed. It also enables the state to coordinate with local agencies and private partners to address the immediate needs of affected residents.

The governor’s statement emphasized that the situation is still evolving and that residents should keep up with official updates. Weather alerts can be received through the WLKY mobile app, and live updates are available on the Very Local website.

At the time of writing, the death toll remains at four, and the state is continuing to assess the full extent of the damage. Emergency crews are working around the clock to clear roads, rescue trapped vehicles, and provide assistance to those displaced by the floods.

The state’s response will continue as long as the weather system remains active and as long as flooding persists. Residents are urged to heed official warnings, avoid unnecessary travel, and use the State Warning Point for non‑urgent inquiries.

The situation remains fluid, and the governor’s office will provide further updates as more information becomes available.