Ben Stokes bows out of international cricket after 15-year career

On June 29, 2026, Ben Stokes announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, closing a 15‑year chapter that saw him rise from a promising youngster to England’s most celebrated all‑rounder. His decision marked the end of an era defined by grit, flair, and unforgettable moments.

Stokes debuted in One‑Day and Twenty‑20 internationals in 2011, followed by a Test debut in 2013. Over the next decade he helped England win the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, and captained the Test side from 2022 until his departure. During that time he became known for dynamic batting, relentless bowling, and leadership blending confidence with humility.

His first major breakthrough came during the 2013 Ashes at Perth. In his second Test, he scored 120—the only century for England in that match—and helped the team post a competitive total on a notoriously tricky wicket. The innings showcased his ability to read conditions and play long, patient knocks, earning instant respect.

In 2016, Stokes delivered a decisive spell in the ICC T20 World Cup semi‑final against New Zealand, taking 3 wickets for 26 runs, including the dismissal of Luke Ronchi, and steering England into the final. His calm over the ball in high‑pressure chase proved he could dominate both bat and ball.

The 2017 Test series at Lord’s was another milestone. Stokes’ 6 for 22 against the West Indies was his career best in bowling, earning him a place on both the batting and bowling honours boards at the iconic ground. That performance underlined his rare dual talent and knack for turning the tide.

Perhaps the most iconic moment of his career came in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s. Remaining unbeaten on 84, he added 15 runs in the Super Over that clinched England’s first World Cup title. The crowd roared as he guided the team to victory.

Just a month later, in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Stokes exploded with a 258 against Australia, the highest score by an England batsman at number six in Test history, and shared a 399‑run partnership with Jonny Bairstow—the highest sixth‑wicket stand in Tests. The innings was a masterclass in resilience, featuring hard drives, elegant singles.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup final at Melbourne, Stokes finished with an unbeaten 52, the first half‑century for England in a T20 final, as England became the first men’s side to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cup titles. His calm stroke play and tactical acumen underscored his role as the team’s cornerstone.

After a brief retirement, Stokes returned to One‑Day cricket in 2023. Against New Zealand at The Oval, he scored 182, setting England’s highest individual ODI score and reminding the world of his sheer batting power. The innings also demonstrated his adaptability, navigating a fast pitch while maintaining an aggressive tempo.

Throughout his career, Stokes set several records. He holds the Test record for most sixes hit in a career (138 at retirement), and his 258 against South Africa remains the highest score by an England batsman at number six. These achievements reflect a player who consistently pushed boundaries of the game.

Stokes’ retirement marks the end of an era for England cricket. His performances in high‑pressure matches—from Ashes battles to World Cup finals—have left a lasting legacy. Coaches, teammates, and fans praised his work ethic.

The England team will now look to rebuild around a new generation of all‑rounders as they prepare for upcoming Test series and limited‑overs tournaments. The challenge will be to find players.

As the sun sets on Stokes’ international career, the cricket world will remember his explosive flair, unwavering composure, and the countless moments that turned ordinary games into historic celebrations.