Chicago Fire Secures Polish Legend Robert Lewandowski as Designated Player

On June 29 2026, the Chicago Fire FC announced that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski would join the club as a Designated Player, signing a two‑year contract that runs through the 2027‑28 MLS season.

The 37‑year‑old forward’s contract with FC Barcelona expired earlier this year, and the Fire have already secured his P‑1 visa and international transfer certificate, allowing him to occupy a DP slot and an international roster spot. Lewandowski, who has scored more than 700 senior goals for club and country, is widely regarded as one of the most prolific goal‑scorers of modern football.

Lewandowski’s journey began in Poland with Znicz Pruszków and Lech Poznań, where he helped the team win the 2009‑10 Ekstraklasa. In 2010 he moved to Borussia Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles and finishing as the league’s top scorer twice. In 2014 he joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer. With Bayern he won eight Bundesliga titles, the 2019‑20 UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup, and he became the club’s all‑time leading foreign scorer. In 2022 he signed with FC Barcelona, adding three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and a Supercopa to his résumé before departing after the 2025‑26 season.

Internationally, Lewandowski has earned 167 caps for Poland and netted 89 goals, making him the country’s all‑time leading scorer. He has represented Poland at two FIFA World Cups (2018, 2022) and four UEFA European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024). He has served as Poland’s captain since 2013, with a brief retirement in 2025 that was reversed later that year.

The Designated Player rule—often dubbed the Beckham Rule—lets MLS clubs sign up to three players whose salaries exceed the league’s salary cap. Chicago’s acquisition of Lewandowski is the club’s third DP signing of the season, joining former World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger and UEFA Champions League winner Xherdan Shaqiri.

Founded in 1997 and beginning play in 1998, the Chicago Fire have claimed six major domestic trophies, including four U.S. Open Cups and the 2003 Supporters’ Shield. The team has called Soldier Field home since 2025 and is building a new soccer‑specific stadium, McDonald’s Park, in the South Loop. Their training facility, the Endeavor Health Performance Center, opened in 2025 at a $100 million price tag.

The Fire’s 2025 season saw the team finish third in the Eastern Conference and win its first postseason match since 2009. Their attack was the second‑most prolific in the league, scoring 68 goals. Lewandowski’s arrival is expected to further sharpen the squad’s offensive firepower and boost the club’s chances of securing MLS trophies.

Beyond the pitch, the transfer is poised to electrify fan engagement and elevate MLS’s global profile. Lewandowski’s presence is likely to drive higher attendance and media attention for Chicago Fire matches, underscoring the league’s growing ability to attract elite international talent.

In the press release announcing the signing, Fire director of football Gregg Berhalter highlighted Lewandowski’s achievements and the club’s vision for a championship‑winning team. Berhalter said the striker embodies the Fire’s values and that the club is fully committed to competing for titles.

While the club has not disclosed Lewandowski’s salary, it confirmed that he will occupy a DP slot and an international roster spot once his visa and transfer certificate are approved. His arrival is scheduled for the start of the 2026‑27 MLS season.

In short, Chicago Fire FC has signed Polish legend Robert Lewandowski to a two‑year contract that runs through the 2027‑28 season. The move brings a player with a record‑breaking goal tally, multiple league titles, and international accolades to MLS, and it is a key step in the Fire’s strategy to build a championship‑ready roster while elevating the club’s profile both domestically and internationally.