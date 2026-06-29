Comcast to Split Into Two Public Companies, Separating Media and Broadband Businesses

On Monday, June 29 2026, Comcast Corporation unveiled a bold new chapter: the company will split into two independent, publicly traded entities. One will be a media‑centric powerhouse that will house NBCUniversal and the European media arm Sky; the other will focus on broadband and wireless services, including Xfinity, Comcast Business and Xfinity Mobile.

The split is slated to finish in roughly a year, pending regulatory approval and a final board vote. It will be a tax‑free spin‑off, and Comcast will keep a 19.9 % stake in the new media company for up to one year after the transaction closes. The broadband company will be led by former chief financial officer Michael Angelakis, who will step into the role of CEO.

This move follows a broader industry trend of large conglomerates separating their technology and media assets. Comcast has already spun off Versant Media Group in 2026, a holding for cable networks such as USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC (now MS NOW). The new media company will also absorb Sky, which the company acquired in 2018 for about $39 billion.

The media entity will encompass NBCUniversal’s full portfolio: the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, the Peacock streaming service, Universal Pictures, Universal’s theme parks, and Sky’s pay‑TV and streaming services in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Italy. The broadband arm will continue to deliver high‑speed internet, television and mobile services under the Xfinity brand.

According to Comcast’s chairman and co‑CEO Brian Roberts, the split will allow each business to pursue its own priorities and growth opportunities. “The world is changing faster than ever,” Roberts said during a Monday call. “It has become clear that the company’s technology and media businesses each have compelling opportunities that are distinct in nature and best pursued with dedicated focus.”

Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester, weighed in on the short‑term impact. He noted that bundles, pricing and distribution should remain largely unchanged. Proulx added that while the media company may pursue future acquisitions, it is unlikely to become a takeover target. Both Roberts and co‑CEO Mike Cavanagh emphasized that the split is not a step toward a strategic transaction for either side.

From a consumer perspective, the change should not alter current service packages or pricing. The two companies will operate separately but remain under the same corporate umbrella for the first year. Analysts suggest the split could give the media arm more flexibility to invest in content and technology, while the broadband arm can focus on expanding its network and reducing debt.

The market reacted positively to the announcement, with Comcast’s shares climbing more than 6 % in midday trading on Monday. Yet the stock has fallen over 10 % since the start of 2026. The company expects the transaction to close by mid‑2027, contingent on regulatory approvals.

In short, Comcast’s split will create two distinct publicly traded companies: a media‑focused entity that will own NBCUniversal and Sky, and a technology‑focused entity that will continue to deliver broadband and wireless services under the Xfinity brand. The move is designed to give each business the freedom to pursue growth in a rapidly changing media and telecom landscape.