Prince Harry Plans UK Visit with Family Amid Ongoing Security Concerns

When Prince Harry hinted at a return to the UK, the buzz was instant—after four years, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were set to bring their children Archie and Lilibet across the pond. The family’s visit, slated for 7–11 July, would mark the first time they had entered Britain together since the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The trip’s fate hinges on police protection. In a 2022 BBC interview, Harry warned, "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point," underscoring that he would not travel without a robust security plan. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) is the body that evaluates and authorises such arrangements for senior royals and other high‑profile figures.

Harry’s team has openly questioned whether the threat assessment matches the family’s risk profile. They argue that the protection offered so far has fallen short, raising doubts about whether the underlying evaluation has been conducted properly. This skepticism stems from the prince’s own insistence that safety must be first and that the state must do more than merely provide a secure location.

Earlier this year, the Sussex family escalated the issue by filing a legal challenge against the Home Office over police protection. The court case was dismissed, and during that period Meghan and the children remained in the United States, unable to see King Charles III or participate in any public events in the UK. Harry’s only trip since the 2022 funeral was a private visit to meet his father in September.

Despite the hurdles, the prince’s spokesperson said on Monday that the Duke is "exploring every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK." The itinerary, which remains unchanged, will see the family travel from the United States to the UK, with no alterations to venues or the list of attendees.

Accommodation is set for a royal estate that already hosts a security presence. The estate will close to visitors on 10 and 11 July—the same dates the Sussex family is expected to be in the country. While the estate offers a secure environment, Harry’s spokesman stressed that "safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place." The plan includes both public and private engagements across the country, and the security team is working to ensure the Duchess and the children can attend events without compromising safety.

The visit also doubles as a promotion for the Invictus Games, a multi‑sport event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel that Harry founded in 2014. The games are slated for Birmingham in July 2027, and the Sussex family’s trip is part of a year‑long countdown to the event.

The Home Office declined to comment on the specific arrangements for the Sussex family, stating that it will "maintain rigorous and proportionate" security measures. A spokesperson added that the policy is not to disclose details that could compromise the integrity of the arrangements or the safety of individuals.

The itinerary for the five‑day visit includes a mix of public appearances and private meetings. While the exact schedule has not been released, it is clear that the family will be guests of the King on the royal estate and will also stay in private accommodation during their stay.

In short, Prince Harry’s planned UK visit with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet remains on track for early July, contingent on final security approvals. The family will stay at a royal estate that will close to visitors on the last two days of the trip, and they will participate in events that support the Invictus Games. The government has confirmed that it will provide proportionate protection, but has not disclosed the details of the arrangements. The visit marks the first time the Sussex family has travelled together to the UK in four years, and it will give the children a chance to meet King Charles III and experience the country after a long absence.