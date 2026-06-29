Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Allegations Against Senator Ruben Gallego

The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint filed by Representative Anna Paulina Luna against Senator Ruben Gallego, citing no evidence of misconduct. The letter, dated June 26, 2026, was sent to Gallego by the committee chaired by Senator James Lankford and Vice Chair Senator Chris Coons. The allegations involved alleged campaign‑finance violations and sexual misconduct. The dismissal follows an investigation that included requests for information in April and May.

The complaint was made public by Luna on X on April 23, 2026, after the resignation of former Representative Eric Swalwell amid sexual‑assault allegations. Luna claimed that four women had reported inappropriate advances from Gallego. The complaint was referred to the Senate Ethics Committee, which is responsible for investigating potential violations of federal law, Senate rules, and conduct standards.

The committee reviewed the complaint, statements from individuals named in it, and campaign and congressional office expenditure reports. The committee noted Gallego’s cooperation throughout the probe and stated it retains the authority to revisit the matter if new facts emerge. The letter also mentioned that the committee had requested additional information on April 17 and May 15, 2026.

The Senate Ethics Committee is a bipartisan body that examines allegations of misconduct by senators. Its membership is evenly split between the parties, and it operates under Senate rules that require it to investigate any complaint that could indicate a violation of federal law or Senate conduct standards. The committee’s decision to dismiss the complaint is final unless new evidence is presented.

In a statement released Monday, Gallego said the dismissal confirmed his earlier claim that the accusations were a “right‑wing conspiracy” and that he had been “lied to.” He added that he would continue to fight for Arizona residents and hold Republican leaders accountable. Gallego has also set up a legal defense fund in late May to cover the costs of the investigation and said his office would maintain the fund for outstanding legal fees.

Luna replied to Gallego’s statement on X, refusing to apologize. She called the allegations “not conspiracy theories” and criticized Gallego’s personal life, suggesting that reporters would eventually uncover his texts. Luna’s comments highlight the ongoing partisan dispute surrounding the allegations.

The allegations against Gallego come amid a wave of sexual‑misconduct claims that have affected several members of Congress, including the resignation of Eric Swalwell in April 2026. Gallego, a former Marine who served in Iraq, was elected to the House in 2015 and became a senator in 2025. Luna, a Republican from Florida, has served in the House since 2023. The Senate Ethics Committee’s decision means that, for now, Gallego faces no formal sanctions or further investigation.

The committee’s letter, obtained by NBC News, formally closes the case against Gallego, but both sides remain vocal. Luna continues to press her allegations publicly, while Gallego maintains his innocence and focuses on his legislative agenda. The committee has left open the possibility of revisiting the matter if new evidence arises. For now, the allegations have been dismissed, and Gallego’s legal defense fund continues to support his legal expenses.