Six Killed in Shooting at Youth Center in Northern Germanys Stade

A quiet Saturday in the Lower Saxony town of Stade turned into a nightmare when a gunman stormed the city’s youth welfare center on Monday, June 29, taking six lives and leaving the community stunned.

Inside the building on Dankersstraße, just a stone’s throw from a day‑care center and a primary school, the gunman opened fire on staff. All six victims were employees of the facility, which shelters pregnant women and young mothers. Four of the deceased were women, two men. The police first reported five deaths on the scene; the sixth fatality arrived later in hospital from a wounded colleague. A mother and her three‑month‑old daughter, who were present in the office at the time, were unharmed.

The suspect, a 45‑year‑old German man, fled the scene in a car driven by a woman who was also taken into custody. Police say the driver is a close associate or family member of the suspect. No other suspects are believed to be at large.

According to a police spokesperson, the motive appears to be a child‑custody dispute. The suspect was embroiled in a legal battle over custody of his daughter. While investigators have not yet issued an arrest warrant for the main suspect, they say the warrant will depend on further inquiries.

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister, Daniela Behrens, described the incident as an “extremely cold‑blooded act of violence” and stressed that it had no political or economic motive. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office added that the shooting does not seem to be a case of femicide or terrorism.

City councillor Carsten Brokelmann, speaking online, expressed relief that the children at the nearby day‑care center and primary school were safe and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Stade, with a population of about 50,000, lies roughly 45 kilometres west of Hamburg. German gun laws are among the strictest in Europe, and mass shootings are relatively rare. The incident is one of the deadliest in recent German history.

Police warned that unverified information was circulating on social media and in chat groups. In a WhatsApp statement, they urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified reports, voice messages or rumours, noting that such activity could create uncertainty and hamper police operations.

The shooting prompted a major police operation on Dankersstraße, after which authorities declared that there was no danger to the public.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate in Germany about gun control and the safety of public welfare facilities. While the country’s strict firearms regulations have kept overall gun violence low, the tragedy underscores that even in a tightly regulated environment, violent incidents can still occur.

At present, the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released further details about the suspect’s background or the specific circumstances that led to the shooting. The case remains under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the full scope of the incident and any potential additional victims.