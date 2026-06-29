U.S. Stocks Surge Monday Amid Iran-U.S. Ceasefire, Alphabet Debuts in Dow, Markets Set for Holiday Shortened Week

Monday’s market rally felt like a collective sigh of relief as investors weighed a fresh ceasefire between the United States and Iran and the prospect of a shortened trading week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 360 points, a 0.7% gain that put it on a trajectory for a record close. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed roughly 2%, setting the tone for a bullish start to the month.

Alphabet Inc. stole the spotlight. The tech giant, which replaced Verizon Communications in the 30‑stock Dow, surged more than 4% on its first day trading as a Dow component. The move added a staggering $168 billion in market capitalisation to the index, a headline‑making shift that underscored the growing weight of tech in Wall Street’s core.

Not far behind, Comcast Corp. saw its shares rally 6% after announcing plans to spin off its media and technology businesses into two separate publicly traded entities. The split, expected to be completed in about a year, will carve out NBCUniversal and Sky units, a strategy that analysts say could unlock value for shareholders.

The semiconductor sector also found a silver lining. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) bounced more than 3% after a brief dip of 3.1% earlier in the session. Leading the rally were Astera Labs, KLA, and Applied Materials, each posting gains of over 11%. The uptick reflected renewed optimism about the industry's resilience amid supply‑chain uncertainties.

These gains came as Wall Street prepared for a compressed schedule. The U.S. stock market will close early at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and remain shut on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. "It might be a little bit of light liquidity [due to the holiday‑shortened trading week], so you might see bigger‑than‑expected moves," said Joe Tigay, portfolio manager at Equity Armor Investments, to CNBC. He added that the end of quarter is approaching, which can cause window dressing as advisors lock in gains to make their quarterly statements look attractive to clients.

The backdrop to the rally was a Sunday‑night agreement that paused hostilities between the United States and Iran. The deal permits commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz freely and includes technical talks on all areas of the memorandum of understanding. A U.S. official told CNBC that both sides would stand down for now.

Over the weekend, the United States struck Iranian military targets in retaliation for Iranian strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that U.S. aircraft had hit Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites for violating the cease‑fire agreement.

Oil markets reacted quickly to the news. International Brent crude climbed 1.6% to $73.15 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 2.2% to settle at $70.75. Traders were quick to assess whether the pause in hostilities would hold, easing concerns over disruptions to energy supplies.

In summary, U.S. stocks posted solid gains on Monday amid a pause in U.S.–Iran hostilities, Alphabet’s debut in the Dow, and strong performances from semiconductor and media stocks. The market will close early on Thursday and remain closed on Friday for Independence Day, marking a shortened trading week.

With the ceasefire in place and the holiday‑shortened schedule looming, investors will be watching closely to see if the optimism stays or if any flare‑ups push the markets back into turbulence. For now, the numbers look solid, and the tone remains cautiously upbeat.