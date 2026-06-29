UN Marks 20th Anniversary of Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy During Fourth Counter-Terrorism Week

When the first rays of June 29 illuminated the General Assembly Hall, the United Nations celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Global Counter‑Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) with a high‑level conference that drew national counter‑terrorism chiefs from every corner of the globe.

The week‑long Counter‑Terrorism Week, running from June 26 to July 2, 2026, pulled together more than 1,000 participants from 119 countries. Governments, regional organisations, academia, civil society and the private sector all converged to reflect on the strategy’s progress and chart a path forward.

Acting Under‑Secretary‑General for Counter‑Terrorism Alexandre Zouev opened the session with a stark assessment of the threat landscape. He warned that groups such as Al Qaeda, Da’esh (also known as ISIL) and their affiliates remain “adaptive and resilient.” Zouev added that these organisations are becoming more sophisticated through the use of artificial intelligence and cyber‑security threats, exploiting instability, governance gaps, socioeconomic inequalities and new technologies to expand their reach, recruit and mobilise resources.

UN Secretary‑General António Guterres echoed Zouev’s concerns, stressing that “terrorism is evolving, and so must we.” He called for prevention, cooperation and a firm commitment to human rights as the foundation for a safer world.

The GCTS, adopted in 2006, is reviewed every two years, and the 2026 review marks its ninth iteration. Its four pillars—prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership—continue to guide member states. While states retain the primary responsibility for preventing and combating terrorism, the UN underscores the importance of involving a broad range of actors.

Dr. Fatima Ali Haider of the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN) urged governments to treat victims as collaborators in policy development. A medical doctor who survived a terrorist attack, Haider highlighted research showing that women experience different forms of gender‑based violence in terrorism contexts. She noted that women’s voices are largely absent from strategic decision‑making and called for a redesign of security architecture to ensure women’s leadership at all levels, from the home to the Security Council.

First responders also received a spotlight. John P. Huvane—who was on the scene of the 9/11 attacks in New York and the 7 July 2005 bombings in London—stressed the need for continuous training, investment in technology and clear communication among countries. He cited table‑top simulation exercises and well‑designed response plans as essential.

Youth engagement was highlighted through the story of Shamsiya Ibrahim Barde, who grew up in northeastern Nigeria, a region affected by conflict and extremism. Barde, a participant in the Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme run by the UN Office of Counter‑Terrorism (UNOCT), said that when young people are trusted and given meaningful opportunities, they become agents of prevention and positive change.

The narrative of transformation was further illustrated by Rimma Zhunusova, a mother of four from Kazakhstan who spent several years in the Al Hol camp in northeastern Syria. Zhunusova and her husband entered Syria in July 2013 after being drawn by radical media propaganda. They were repatriated to Kazakhstan in May 2019 and received social, psychological and other support. Today she runs a small door‑manufacturing workshop. Zhunusova said that governments and international organisations that provide a second chance through rescue, education, healthcare and peaceful reintegration make the world safer.

The Counter‑Terrorism Week also included side events such as a session on the role of cities in implementing the GCTS, organised by the Strong Cities Network on June 26.

In sum, the UN’s Fourth Counter‑Terrorism Week underscored the evolving nature of terrorist threats and the need for inclusive strategies that involve victims, women, first responders and youth. It highlighted the importance of continuous training, technology investment and a human‑rights‑based approach—reminding the world that prevention, cooperation and partnership remain the bedrock of a safer future.