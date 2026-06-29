World Cup 2026: Englands travel plan, South Korea coach quits, Lewandowski heads to MLS, and Barcelona eyeing Harry Kane

England’s 24‑hour jet‑set plan could be the secret weapon for the 2026 World Cup. With the tournament stretching from 11 June to 19 July across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Football Association has mapped out a tight travel schedule that keeps the squad in Kansas City, flies them to each host city for a knockout match, and brings them back immediately afterward. The idea? Minimise fatigue, preserve peak fitness and give the team a logistical edge in a 48‑team contest that could see a side play up to seven games if it reaches the final.

The plan was revealed in a press briefing on 29 June, just days after the group stage ended. Under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance, England’s 23‑player roster—three of whom are goalkeepers—will hop on a 24‑hour flight for every knockout tie. The approach reflects the scale of the event and the sheer distance between venues. While critics worry about the toll of constant travel, the FA insists that the strategy is designed to keep players fresh and focused.

Meanwhile, the South Korean national team’s campaign fizzled out in the group stage, and the country’s head coach, Myung‑Bo Hong, announced his resignation on the same day. Hong, who took the helm in 2024 after a stint at the 2014 World Cup, faced mounting pressure from the president and fans following the team’s early exit. His departure marks a turning point for a nation that has qualified for every World Cup since 1998.

In transfer news that has MLS fans buzzing, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has signed a two‑year deal with the Chicago Fire. The 37‑year‑old, who left Barcelona after the 2025‑26 season, is a proven goal‑scorer for both club and country. His move represents a significant shift after a decade of top‑flight European football and is expected to boost the profile of the league.

Barcelona’s search for a new striker is already underway. With Lewandowski’s exit, the club is reportedly eyeing England captain Harry Kane. Kane, who currently plies his trade with Bayern Munich and is in the final year of his contract, would bring experience, leadership and a proven goal‑scoring record to the Camp Nou squad. The move would help Barcelona replace the offensive threat that Lewandowski supplied and align with their ambition to remain competitive in La Liga and the Champions League.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, each required to register a 26‑player roster. England’s squad of 23 players—three goalkeepers—has been selected to compete in a series of high‑profile matches across the United States. The format means that, if a team reaches the final, it will play a maximum of seven matches, a schedule that tests both skill and stamina.

Travel logistics for England remain a key focus. The Kansas City base is a central hub, and the 24‑hour flight plan is designed to keep the squad in peak condition. The FA’s strategy aims to reduce the physical toll on players while allowing them to focus on performance.

South Korea’s exit was a disappointment for a nation with a strong football tradition and a history of World Cup participation. The resignation of Hong follows a group‑stage defeat and a broader debate about the direction of the national program.

Lewandowski’s move to Chicago Fire is a notable development for MLS, which has been attracting high‑profile European talent in recent years. The 37‑year‑old striker’s arrival is expected to boost the league’s profile and bring experience to the Fire’s attack.

Barcelona’s interest in Harry Kane reflects the club’s ambition to remain competitive in La Liga and the Champions League. Kane’s experience as England’s captain and his goal‑scoring record make him an attractive target for a club seeking a proven striker.

As the tournament approaches, fans and analysts will be watching how these developments affect the teams’ performances. England’s travel strategy, South Korea’s coaching changes, Lewandowski’s MLS move, and Barcelona’s transfer plans are all part of the broader narrative of the 2026 World Cup.

The next few weeks will see the teams finalise their squads, complete travel arrangements, and prepare for the opening matches. The World Cup will continue to be a showcase of football talent and organisational complexity, with each nation bringing its own stories to the global stage.