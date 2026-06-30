BWF Unveils 2027-28 World Tour Calendar, Introducing 315 Scoring and Expanded Olympic Qualifying Window

When the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rolled out its 2027‑28 calendar on Thursday, the badminton world felt a fresh wave of excitement. The new schedule—spanning a full year of action from January to December—maps out a 35‑tournament global circuit that climbs from the elite Super 1000 tier down to the grassroots Super 100 level, and culminates in the season‑ending World Tour Finals.

At the summit of this hierarchy sit five Super 1000 events, strategically placed across Asia and Europe. Each of these marquee tournaments will unfold over 11 days, split across two weekends, offering fans an extended weekend of high‑octane play. In singles, a 48‑player draw begins with a group stage that whittles the field down to a knockout format. Doubles follows a 32‑pair single‑elimination bracket. BWF officials highlighted that the 1,095 matches produced across the Super 1000 events will be streamed worldwide, a move designed to broaden the sport’s reach and bring every rally to fans everywhere.

"The calendar is a testament to our commitment to players and to the long‑term growth of badminton," said BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. She explained that the extended schedule offers a more balanced competition window and ample recovery time between matches, a strategy aimed at helping athletes sustain longer, more successful careers while delivering a high‑quality, globally balanced circuit.

A headline‑making change comes with the adoption of the 3×15 scoring system, which will take effect on Monday, 4 January 2027. This new format replaces the traditional 3×21 points per game, a decision rooted in BWF’s broader mission to modernise competition formats and enhance the sport’s appeal to viewers.

The 2027‑28 calendar also redefines the Olympic qualification window for Los Angeles 2028. Players will have a full year—from 3 May 2027 to 30 April 2028—to earn ranking points and secure a berth. BWF has indicated that the dates for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2027, the World Championships 2027, and the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028 will be announced separately.

While the calendar currently lists 35 tournaments, the federation has signalled that additional Super 100 events may be added later in the schedule. Updates will come from the BWF communication team, led by Deputy Director of Communications Lloyd Green and Communications & Media Manager Dianne Pierre.

The announcement was released via a press release that also provided contact details for the BWF press office (pressoffice@bwf.sport) and the phone numbers of the two communications officers.

In short, the 2027‑28 BWF World Tour promises a comprehensive slate of tournaments across multiple levels, a fresh scoring system to accelerate match flow, and a broadened Olympic qualifying window. With a clear focus on player welfare and global exposure, the federation signals its ongoing commitment to growing the sport and elevating the competitive experience for athletes worldwide.