Pope Leo XIV Urges Traditionalist Society to Halt Planned Bishop Consecrations

On 29 June, the Pope’s office sent a formal letter to the Superior General of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), warning that the group’s planned consecration of four bishops on 1 July would be a schismatic act. The letter, written in French and addressed to Fr. Davide Pagliarani, was issued two days before the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul.

The SSPX, founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, has long been in a disputed relationship with the Holy See. In 1988, Lefebvre consecrated four bishops in Écône, Switzerland, without a papal mandate. Pope John Paul II declared the act a schism and imposed automatic excommunication on the consecrators and the newly ordained bishops. The excommunications were later lifted in 2009, but the society’s canonical status remains unresolved.

In February 2026 the SSPX announced its intention to repeat the 1988 ceremony, this time with four candidates—Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc Hanappier—scheduled for 1 July. The society has declined further dialogue with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which on 13 May reiterated that the act would be a schism and would trigger automatic excommunication.

Pope Leo XIV’s letter, dated 29 June, reiterates the Church’s recognition of the SSPX’s devotion to liturgical tradition and its commitment to priestly formation. However, the Pope stresses that proceeding with the consecrations would deprive the faithful attached to the society of valid sacraments, particularly confession and marriage. He urges the SSPX to reconsider, framing the decision as a matter of spiritual welfare for the faithful.

The Pope’s appeal follows a broader pattern of papal outreach to the SSPX. In 2017 the Holy See granted the society limited faculties to validly absolve sins and to allow local bishops to delegate the celebration of marriages for SSPX members. These concessions were intended to keep the society within communion while the two parties worked toward full reconciliation.

The scheduled ceremony will take place in the meadow of Écône, the same site where the 1988 consecrations occurred. The event has attracted attention from traditionalist circles worldwide, with an estimated 600,000 people attending SSPX Masses globally.

If the SSPX proceeds, the Vatican’s position is clear: the consecrations would be illicit and would constitute a new act of schism. The Church would again impose automatic excommunication on those involved, and the sacraments administered by the new bishops would be considered illicit, potentially invalid in the eyes of the Church.

The Pope’s letter is part of a final appeal to the society, emphasizing the need for dialogue and the avoidance of actions that could further divide the Catholic community. Whether the SSPX will heed the appeal remains to be seen.

The situation underscores the ongoing tension between the Holy See and traditionalist groups that continue to operate outside the normal canonical framework. The outcome of the July 1 event will have significant implications for the SSPX’s status and for the faithful who rely on its ministries.

The Vatican’s stance is that any episcopal consecration without a pontifical mandate is a schismatic act, and the Pope’s letter is a formal warning that the Church will not accept such actions.

The next step for the SSPX will be to decide whether to cancel the July 1 consecrations or to proceed, thereby risking further disciplinary action from the Holy See.

The Church’s leadership remains prepared to engage in dialogue, but the Pope’s letter signals that the Church will not tolerate actions that undermine ecclesial unity.

The situation continues to develop as the July 1 date approaches, and the Catholic community watches closely to see whether the SSPX will comply with the Pope’s request or move forward with the planned consecrations.