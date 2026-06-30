Tesla Crash in Simi Valley Kills 79-Year-Old Woman, Injures Five

On Monday, June 29, a white Tesla careened through a bustling Simi Valley parking lot and struck a 79‑year‑old woman on a quiet sidewalk, killing her and injuring a handful of others. The collision unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. outside Urbane Café, a local eatery that sits near the corner of Tierra Rejada Road and Madera Road.

The vehicle, traveling northbound through the lot, was attempting a right‑hand turn toward Madera Road when it failed to clear a curb. According to Simi Valley police Sergeant Rick Morton, "We’re still trying to determine if speed was involved. We do know that the Tesla was going northbound through the parking lot. It was attempting to make a right‑hand turn to go eastbound toward Madera and, unfortunately, did not make the turn and went over the sidewalk when it struck the female victim." The crash sent the car’s front end over the curb, sending a cloud of shattered glass and twisted chairs into the street.

First responders arrived to find the elderly victim trapped beneath the vehicle. The scene resembled a wreck‑zone: mangled chairs, tables, and broken glass littered the sidewalk, and the building’s outdoor seating area lay in ruin. The driver, a 64‑year‑old woman, suffered a wrist injury and was taken to a hospital, while one of the four juvenile passengers received minor treatment. The remaining three juveniles were brought home by family members, and no other injuries were reported.

Witnesses gathered as the emergency crews worked. Simi Valley resident Dana Aghassi told reporters, "I don’t know the whole story, but this poor lady just lost her life having lunch on a Monday afternoon." A bouquet of flowers was left outside the restaurant in the victim’s memory, a quiet tribute to a life cut short.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but officials say she was a resident of Agoura Hills. Police are treating the incident as accidental, though investigators are still trying to pin down the exact cause. "We don’t believe it was an intentional act but until we can determine what the cause was, whether it was mechanical failure or there was impairment by the driver, it’s still to be determined," Morton added.

The Simi Valley Police Department is leading the investigation, focusing on the vehicle’s speed, the driver’s state of mind, and any mechanical issues that might have contributed to the crash. So far, no evidence of a traffic violation or driver impairment has surfaced.

The incident took place in a busy shopping center that includes a Target store, prompting local officials to reassess pedestrian safety in parking lots. While the city has not issued any statements about changes to traffic controls or pedestrian zones, the tragedy has sparked discussions about how to protect walkers in similarly congested areas.

At this time, the only confirmed facts are the date and time of the crash, the location, the identities of the driver and passengers, the fatality of the pedestrian, and the injuries sustained by the driver and passengers. The investigation remains open, and further details will be released as they become available.