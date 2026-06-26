Azerbaijan Celebrates 108th Armed Forces Day with Military Marches Across Baku and Other Cities

On Friday, 26 June 2026, Azerbaijan marked the 108th anniversary of its Armed Forces with a series of military marches that began in Baku and spread to several other cities. The day, which is a public holiday and a long weekend, is officially known as the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

The celebrations in Baku opened with a minute of silence in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs of the country, followed by a performance of the national anthem. The military parade then unfolded along five distinct routes that covered major streets, avenues, and landmarks in the capital.

The first route started at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, moved along Bulbul Avenue, passed the Nizami Cinema Center, continued on Neftchilar Avenue, crossed Azadlig Square, and finished at the Baku Sea Port. The second route began at the Alley of Martyrs, went past the Flame Towers Complex, Chambarakand Park, Icherisheher Metro Station, Gosha Gala Gate, the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre, Azneft Square, and ended at the Bahram Gur Monument. The third route traced a path from G. Musabayov Park to Abdurragim bey Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, and the Alley of Martyrs.

The fourth route started at the Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, proceeded along Samad Vurgun Street, passed Officers' Park, the Baku State Circus, returned to the Heydar Aliyev Palace, visited the Imadaddin Nasimi Monument, and finished on Neftchilar Avenue. The fifth route began at the Nariman Narimanov Monument, moved through Central Park, the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Winter Park, the Heydar Aliyev Palace again, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and ended at the 28 Mall Shopping Center.

In addition to the marches in Baku, similar military band parades were staged in the central streets, avenues, and squares of Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Barda, Khankendi, Lachin, and Shusha. The events were organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence and the State Border Service.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the establishment of the first regular military unit in Azerbaijan on 26 June 1918, when the Separate Corps was created by a decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. After the country was incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1920, the armed forces were dissolved until the 1991 re‑establishment following independence.

The 108th anniversary was highlighted by the presence of senior military officials, government representatives, and members of the public. The marches showcased a range of military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and artillery pieces, reflecting the country’s ongoing modernization program.

The day also serves as a reminder of Azerbaijan’s recent military engagements, notably the 2020 Nagorno‑Karabakh war and the 2023 offensive that ended the Republic of Artsakh. The Armed Forces have been involved in various operations in the region, and the celebrations emphasize national unity and defense readiness.

The events were covered by local media outlets such as AzerNEWS, Report.az, and the Azerbaijan State Television. Social media posts from the official accounts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence shared photos and brief descriptions of the parades.

The Armed Forces Day celebrations concluded with a final salute to the troops and a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to maintaining a strong and modern defense capability.

The next steps for the armed forces include continued investment in training and equipment, as announced by the Ministry of Defence in a statement following the parades. The celebrations are expected to be repeated annually on 26 June, with each year adding new elements to the parade and commemorative activities.