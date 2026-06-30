Bay Area World Cup Ticket Prices Plunge More Than 50% Ahead of US vs Bosnia Match

The United States will host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a round‑of‑32 clash at Levi’s Stadium—now called the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium—on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Fans are breathing a sigh of relief as resale prices for the match have slashed more than half, dropping from the $3,000‑plus range that dominated the June 19‑21 weekend to under $1,400.

TicketData, the site that monitors resale prices on SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats and others, reported that the cheapest seats during the weekend when the U.S. team clinched a spot in the knockout stage hovered just above $3,000. Those steep numbers were comparable to the cost of Super Bowl seats at the same venue earlier that year. By Monday afternoon, however, the market had shifted dramatically. SFGATE noted that tickets were available on FIFA’s official resale marketplace for less than $1,400. A pair of seats sold for $1,150 each, and similar prices appeared on third‑party sites: roughly $1,400 on StubHub and $1,450 on SeatGeek. That represents a decline of more than 50 % from the peak prices seen in late June.

TicketData’s broader analysis shows that resale prices fell nearly 40 % across all 16 round‑of‑32 matches. The Bay Area game ranks as the fourth‑most expensive of the week, trailing Mexico‑Ecuador in Mexico City ($2,511), Argentina‑Cabo Verde in Miami ($2,248) and Portugal‑Croatia in Toronto ($1,832).

The pricing trend isn’t new to Levi’s Stadium. When the tournament began, SFGATE found hundreds of tickets on FIFA’s direct sales site for the round‑of‑32 match, with entire rows of seats in a new “Front Category 1” sub‑category priced at $1,995 each. That sub‑category has drawn scrutiny, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and three other state attorneys general warning that FIFA may have misled customers about the rollout of tickets.

The U.S. group‑stage fixtures were among the few games that saw relatively low prices in the months leading up to the World Cup. An April report by The Athletic noted that the five Bay Area group‑stage games all experienced price reductions after the region’s draw was deemed lackluster. The July 1 knockout match, however, has always carried the possibility of a home‑team fixture, which keeps demand high.

This upcoming game will be the first U.S. home match of the knockout stage. Fans who want to catch the action now have access to tickets at a fraction of the earlier prices, though the resale market remains volatile. TicketData’s tracking suggests that prices may continue to adjust as the match approaches.

In short, the U.S. versus Bosnia and Herzegovina game at Levi’s Stadium has seen a sharp decline in ticket prices—from the $3,000 range to under $1,400—mirroring a broader downward pressure on resale prices across the opening knockout round. The match remains a marquee event for the Bay Area, with the U.S. team aiming to advance while fans benefit from more affordable seats.